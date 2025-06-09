John ‘Jack’ Snyder, 87, of Andover

I

t is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of John (Jack) Henry Snyder of Andover Vermont on May 31, 2025. Jack passed at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.

Jack was born in 1937 to Robert and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Snyder in Brooklyn, New York. When Jack was young, the Snyder family moved from Brooklyn to various locations in New England and finally called South Londonderry home. Jack attended South Londonderry elementary school and spent much time raising cows, working with horses, hunting, fishing, Boy Scouts, Future Farmers of America and found his love for baseball.

He played for the town team and traveled to play against other local teams. Jack attended Chester High School, where he played on the varsity baseball team. Jack was an incredibly talented left-handed pitcher; his teammates dubbed him “Duke” Snyder. The team made the championships and played ball at Fenway Park; this was an absolute honor.

After high school Jack married and had five children: Robert Snyder, Marianne Felion, Charles Snyder, Jeffrey Snyder, and Vickie Snyder. He worked on construction projects such as placing towers on top of Equinox Mountain and building the Ball Mountain Dam. He worked and got an education in driving trucks, operating equipment, and working with the engineers on projects.

In 1963 Jack decided to buy his first mobile home hauler and go into business. He hauled homes all over New England and a couple even further. During this time, he worked with many home dealers and end user customers. Additionally, Jack worked building furniture and had a knack for woodworking. Later in life he would build Santa Sleighs for holiday decorations as well as erect crosses at a local Baptist church. Jack always had a love for racing and the flat head V8 engine. He loved his old Mercurys and told tales of running the wheels off them and the coupes both on and off track at Fairmont Speedway in Fair Haven.

Over time, Jack remarried, gained multiple stepchildren, and “adopted” children. In 1981 he married the love of his life, Patricia Rawson whom he had known since childhood. He gained six more stepchildren, Dale Worden, Carla Rumrill, Larry Worden, Pamela Worden, Shari Torrey and Mark Snyder. In 1982 Jack and Patricia welcomed Sean Snyder into the world.

Jack decided to park his mobile home hauler in 1988 and start a firewood business from home. During this time, he drove a dump truck for Red Mackenzie hauling talc from the Windham mine to Chester mill. When the mine closed, he kept his business in full swing and cut, split, and delivered firewood to hundreds of homes in the area.

Jack was an outdoorsman and loved snowmobiling with family, friends and just being in the woods. He attended Andover Mountaineer Snow Rider events and was a member for years.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, Jack decided to get into motorcycle riding. He attended benefit rides with his wife Patricia. During this time, he gained many friends and had his own riding crew who became family. Jack has many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Vickie Snyder, sons, Robert Snyder and Jeffrey Snyder, stepchildren, Eddie Piluski and Dale Worden, grandchildren Jonathan Snyder and Jeffrey Michael Snyder.

Jack leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Patricia, and his beloved sister Claire Trask.

Jack’s Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28 at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Road, in Andover. There will be a motorcycle and car procession to internment at Rawsonville Cemetery in Jamaica. Please bring your motorcycle or classic/custom car and join the procession. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack’s life.