Vermont Land Review Board seeks public input on Act 250’s impact on wood manufacturers

he Vermont Land Use Review Board is hosting a public meeting from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 16 to receive public input on a draft report that makes recommendations concerning Act 250 regulation of wood products manufacturers.

Vermont’s Act 250 development review program is undergoing significant changes following the passage of Act 181 of 2024. The Legislature has tasked the board, in consultation with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, to report on how to address the Act 250 permitting process to better support wood products manufacturers and their role in the forest economy.

The board has undertaken this work and has prepared a draft report. Before the report is finalized and submitted to the legislature by June 30, the board is providing an opportunity for input on the draft report from the public.

The draft report can be found here.

The public may submit written comments until June 20 via email to: kirsten.sultan@vermont.gov.

The public may also submit comments by attending the board’s June 16 public meeting. The board welcomes both in-person and remote participation. Remote connection information will be available on the agenda to be published prior to the meeting, on the board’s website: https://act250.vermont.gov/current-land-use-review-board-agenda

The in-person June 16 meeting will be held at the Vermont State University Campus’s Langevin House, 593 Furnace St., Randolph Center. Take a left at the main intersection heading toward campus, then take your first right onto Furnace Street; follow this to the end, and the dirt road to the right will take you to Langevin House.

Anyone who wishes to submit comments but is unable to do so via the methods outlined here, please contact Kirsten Sultan as soon as possible, and not later than June 20.