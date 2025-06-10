June programs at the Cavendish Historical Society

The Cavendish Historical Society Museum, 1958 Main St. (Route 131) is now open for the season from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

All programs are free and open to the public; donations are appreciated.

History Through Craft Workshop: 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 13 at Proctorsville Market on the Proctorsville Green, intersection of Depot and Main streets. Make patriotic bubble wands that can be used to celebrate throughout the summer and beyond.

Revolutionary Cemetery Talk and Tour: 2 p.m, Sunday, June 15 at the museum. Learn about Cavendish patriots, many of whom are buried in the Revolutionary War Cemetery. If you wish to participate in the walk, dress accordingly. It is a bit of a hill up to the cemetery.

Cavendish Village Ghost Walk: 8 p.m., Saturday, June 21, meet at the museum. Get acquainted with the spirits of Cavendish who have kept more than one person up at night. The tour includes stops at the Stone Church and the Cavendish Village Cemetery. Bring a flashlight and wear comfortable shoes. This event will take place even if it is raining and is only rescheduled for lightning or flooding. If a change of date is required, it will be posted here.