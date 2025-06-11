College News

Jaedyn Thomes of Ludlow was named the recipient of The William Rosenfeld Chapbook Prize in Creative Writing for Fiction at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day, held on May 13 at the Clinton, N.Y., school. Established in 1950, the event combines the traditional Class Day celebrating the end of classes with a commemoration of the granting of the college’s charter on May 26, 1812. The William Rosenfeld Chapbook Prizes in Creative Writing, one for poetry and one for fiction, are awarded to two graduating seniors and consist of the publication of the recipients’ writing in chapbook format. Thomes, a senior majoring in creative writing, is a graduate of John Jay Senior High School.

Hannah Hallock of Springfield has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better for the spring 2025 semester and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Hallock is majoring in Communications and Media Studies at Plymouth State.

Corinne Lindberg, a junior Management major from Cavendish, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the fall 2024 semester at at Grove City College, in Grove City, Penn. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with High Distinction must earn a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.