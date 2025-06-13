Chester Select Board agenda for June 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated May 21, 2025

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Appoint Zoning Administrator and Assistant Zoning Administrator

5. Flag Policy; Discuss with American Legion

6. Fire Department Reimbursement

7. Execute Loan Documents for Solar Field Purchase

8. Set Municipal Tax Rate

9. Approve Liquor Licenses:

Art Gallery Mal Vinous Serving Permit – Fischer Arts (2 events)

Outside Consumption – Meditrina Wine Bar & Restaurant

Third Class – Meditrina Wine Bar & Restaurant

First Class – Meditrina Wine Bar & Restaurant

10. Cemetery Deeds

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn