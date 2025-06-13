Chester Select Board agenda for June 18
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 13, 2025 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated May 21, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Appoint Zoning Administrator and Assistant Zoning Administrator
5. Flag Policy; Discuss with American Legion
6. Fire Department Reimbursement
7. Execute Loan Documents for Solar Field Purchase
8. Set Municipal Tax Rate
9. Approve Liquor Licenses:
- Art Gallery Mal Vinous Serving Permit – Fischer Arts (2 events)
- Outside Consumption – Meditrina Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Third Class – Meditrina Wine Bar & Restaurant
- First Class – Meditrina Wine Bar & Restaurant
10. Cemetery Deeds
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.