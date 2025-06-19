To the editor: Chester ‘No Kings’ event was large, peaceful, committed

The recent “No Kings” demonstration on the Green in Chester brought together nearly 600 people, who protested peacefully against threats to our democracy and the human rights of those who are the most vulnerable. During the event there was an incident in which a vehicle drove into a crosswalk while people were in it.

That kind of reckless behavior could have easily resulted in tragedy and should have never happened. We urge all demonstrators to exercise good judgment and caution when in a large crowd and to not confront or engage in any way with those who may have a different point of view.

Noting the recent horrific political violence in Minnesota, we are reminded that no community is immune from anger that can explode into violence, but our community can, and should, commit itself to civil dialog and peaceful protest.

The Chester Town Democratic Committee condemns political violence of any kind and any attempt to instigate confrontation as part of political protest. We are all neighbors and while we may disagree, we must take responsibility for our actions and look out for each other, regardless of political affiliation.

The CTDC thanks the Chester Police Department, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, the demonstration organizers and volunteers, and the hundreds of people who exercised their right to assemble peacefully and responsibly.

Heather Chase

Anne Henshaw

Nena Nanfeldt

Robert Nied

The Executive Committee of the

Chester Town Democratic Committee