Kinhaven Music School offering new semester-long program

I

n addition to its usual summer performances, Kinhaven Music School in Weston announces the launch of its inaugural Semester Program in collaboration with Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.

The first of its kind in the nation, the program will feature eight exceptional high school string students who will live, study and perform at Kinhaven from Aug. 25 to Dec. 19, combining high-level academics with rigorous musical training. Click here for more information about the Semester Program.

Kinhaven also hosts a variety of free concerts in its on-campus Concert Hall, located at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, throughout the summer. These include weekly Senior Session student concerts, weekly faculty performances with complimentary pre-concert wine and cheese and Junior Session student and faculty concerts. The Semester Program concert series will debut in the fall.

Kinhaven is also excited to present a major expansion of its community concert series through the fall, with the addition of up to 12 concerts in venues throughout southern Vermont. Concert listings can be found here, as well in the Telegraph’s Calendar of Events.

Many of the programs will be live streamed here. In addition, 20 concerts from the 2024 summer season are available to enjoy.