Parent-Child Center’s Duck Run and Block Party Fundraiser set for June 28

T

he Springfield Area Parent Child Center is holding its annual Duck Run: Running of the Rubber Ducks from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at 80 Jack and Jill Lane in North Springfield.

This family-style block party is SAPCC’s flagship fundraiser and takes place outdoors; admission is free.

Enjoy an evening of fun, featuring a water slide, bounce house, foam cannon and kids’ activities. Food vendors will be on site.

Everyone is encouraged to sponsor a duck for just $5. First place wins $200, second place wins $100 and third place wins $50. The last duck to cross the finish line earns swimming lessons at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center for its owner.

Duckies will race down the river at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets online. One does not have to be present to win. A limited number of ducks will be available for purchase between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Every household that purchases tickets online by Wednesday, June 25 will be entered into a special raffle drawing.

All proceeds support vital wrap-around services for children, families and caregivers throughout southern Windsor and northern Windham counties.

Special thanks go to Casey CDJR of Springfield for sponsoring this event. For more information, contact SAPCC at 802-886-5242 or send an e-mail.