Whiting Library kicks off Summer Reading Program June 28

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, invites residents of all ages to participate in its 2025 Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme, Color Our World, celebrates creativity in all forms, from visual arts to science. The program offers a variety of free activities designed to keep the community reading, learning and connecting all summer long.

The program will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 with a celebration. The special guest of honor will be New Hampshire author Carrie Kruck, who will read from one of her picture books. All youth who attend can select two new books. The book giveaway and author presentation are possible thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation.

“The Summer Reading program is a great way to keep everyone reading while out of school. It helps to retain vital language and reading skills while keeping it fun. We hope that families will register and participate together,” said Library Director Gail Zachariah. “With this in mind, we have been working hard to enhance our collection. Research shows that free choice is an important element of summer reading, and we want to provide all the options we can.”

Throughout the summer, participants of all ages can visit the library for special programs and events, including story and play times, craft activities for all ages and afternoon film screenings. Click here for a complete list of programming

Kids are invited to boost their reading confidence by reading aloud to a gentle, trained therapy dog named Orla. Kathleen Karl, a registered therapy dog handler and seasoned educator with more than 20 years of experience helping children become successful readers, will be on hand to support young participants. Reading times are available from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from July 2 through August 2. Appointments are suggested; please call 802-875-2277 to reserve a time slot.

The Summer Reading Program provides more than entertainment, helping children and teens retain academic skills during the break, improving reading comprehension and vocabulary and fostering a lifelong love of reading.