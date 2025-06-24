Book release party for ‘Child of the Wild 2’ June 28
Jun 24, 2025
To celebrate the launch of the latest volume in this children’s book series by local author/illustrator Jonathan Otto, Smokeshire Design is hosting a book release party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at its store, 3630 Route 103N in Gassett.
Otto will sign copies, read from his whimsical books about animal families and discuss the process of independent publishing.
Child of the Wild is itself a child of the Covid pandemic. In forced isolation, Otto found comfort in sketching well-known and unfamiliar creatures and their families. As the portfolio grew, friends suggested that it might be the basis for a kids’ book. He plans to produce at least five volumes in this series but may do more as public interest grows.
