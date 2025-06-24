Recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s June 27
Jo Cotto, the senior program manager at the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, will present a program on recognizing the early signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 27 at Neighborhood Connections.
Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to combating these cruel diseases. Although it may be an uncomfortable subject, education can make a huge difference in someone’s quality of life.
This is part of Neighborhood Connections’ monthly Soup and Sandwich Wellness discussions, and a free light lunch will be served. Please reserve your seat in advance by calling 802-824-4343.
Neighborhood Connections is located in the Mountain Marketplace at the corner of Routes 11 and 100 South in Londonderry.
