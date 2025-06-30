Chester in full bloom thanks to Townscape volunteers
Press release | Jun 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Many bridges are sporting special balustrade boxes holding the 360 flowers that students at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield grew and planted for Townscape in an ongoing cooperative arrangement that allows larger plants nurtured in greenhouses to appear in public.
Meanwhile, at the Chester Town garage, CT volunteers planted more than 600 flowers in the whiskey barrels, pots and window boxes that are now on view throughout town. They also filled and delivered large pots to the businesses and homeowners who had ordered them.
At the Brookside Cemetery wall garden in the middle of town, springtime daffodils were replaced with a row of 90 SunPatiens and begonias that should provide continuous blooms all summer until frost.
CT members will keep all of these summer plantings and the public garden spots at the Information Booth, gazebo and Pocket Park on School Street weeded and watered for the season. Thanks to all who support Townscape projects.
