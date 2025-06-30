Springfield Garden Club announces MacGillivray Scholarship winner

T

he Springfield Garden Club is pleased to announce that Caleb Carroll is this year’s winner of the Sandy MacGillivray Scholarship. He is a graduate of Springfield High School and attended River Valley Technical Center.

The $1,000 scholarship is given to one River Valley Technical Center student each year in remembrance of Sandy MacGillivray, a former teacher, Springfield Garden Club member and outstanding citizen of Springfield. She taught business courses at the Tech Center and at Springfield High School for many years. MacGillivray loved to work with students and to encourage and guide them in any way that she could into living productive lives.

In his scholarship essay, Carroll wrote, “Both the River Valley Technical Center and Mr. Christopher Gray, Instructor of the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program at RVTC, have helped me tremendously. Manufacturing was a trade that wasn’t even on my radar until I had gotten into the Intro AM&E class, and the opportunity to take the Engineering Bridge program at VTSU Randolph through the Tech Center made my choice a no-brainer.”

The Springfield Garden Club is delighted to award this scholarship to this outstanding young adult. “We look forward to seeing him achieve his dreams and we are happy to be able to support the efforts of Caleb,” said Barbara Riotte, Springfield Garden Club treasurer. Sandy’s husband, Peter MacGillivray, was also on hand to present the scholarship to the deserving student.