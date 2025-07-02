Drag Story Hour featuring ‘Frog and Toad’ at VINE Sanctuary July 5

In Defense of Animals, VINE Sanctuary and Drag Story Hour Vermont are teaming up for a free family-friendly celebration featuring Vermont drag queens Katniss Everqueer and Emoji Nightmare at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 5 at VINE Sanctuary, 201 Massey Road in Springfield.

Everqueer and Nightmare will bring their signature flair to the stage, reading a mix of their favorite children’s books and special selections from Frog and Toad.

For this event, Frog and Toad will help to explore stories of love and connection, as well as the fascinating lives of real frogs and toads right here in Vermont.

Frogs and toads play a vital role in our ecosystems and serve as bioindicators of environmental health. Unfortunately, they face serious threats from habitat loss, disease and road mortality. Each spring, amphibians emerge from hibernation and migrate to vernal pools to breed—often crossing dangerous roads to get there. You will learn how to help protect them in your own community.

Drag Story Hour brings drag performers into schools, libraries, bookstores (and now sanctuaries) to read stories to children. These events celebrate gender fluidity and self-expression while offering children and adults the opportunity to engage with queer role models.

VINE Sanctuary, an LGBTQ-led refuge for animals rescued from abuse and exploitation, works at the intersection of animal liberation, environmental justice and social justice and serves as a safe and inspiring place for humans and nonhuman animals alike.