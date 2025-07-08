Community croquet at St. Luke’s in Chester

A

s part of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s healthy living initiative, croquet games will be held on its lawn behind the church at 313 Main St. in Chester, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings through Aug. 28.

Cornhole and badminton will also be available.

All outdoor activities are offered to adults and to children 10 years and older who are accompanied by a parent. Children younger than 10, who are able to comply with the rules, may play if supervised by a parent.

Teams will be organized on site. No special skill or experience is required for this public program for friends and neighbors, but players are asked to wear all white or a white shirt.

A seasonal registration fee of $10 per person, $20 per couple or $30 per family of up to five is asked to help offset the cost of light refreshments and nonalcoholic drinks. Spectators are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, insect repellent and croquet sets and mallets, if available.

Upon registration, participants will receive the game rules, field diagram and other helpful tips. St. Luke’s volunteers will lay out the field(s), coach/teach/ref/explain scoring and keep statistics. St. Luke’s has modified the Palm Beach U.S. Croquet Association Rules over the years to make community games easier, clearer and more social. A potluck awards banquet traditionally takes place at the end of the season.

Email joannerenhouse@gmail.com for more information.