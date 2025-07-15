‘Whale of a Sale’ returns July 25 & 26 in Londonderry

The Second Congregational Church’s annual Whale of a Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 at 2051 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

Highlights this year include sofas and couches, bookcases, a fine collection of prints/frames and all types of exercise and sporting equipment.

As usual, there is lots of other furniture, kitchen items, home décor, small electronics, gardening items, treasures galore and toys.

There will be a bake sale with delicious home-made items.

Call the church office at 802-824-6453 for directions or if you have any questions.