Public meetings set on Springfield microtransit bus route

outheast Vermont Transit (SEVT aka the MOOver) is holding two public information meetings about the conversion of the Springfield InTown bus route to microtransit in early fall.

Microtransit is a free Uber-like system of real-time public transit service open to all members of the public whose trip begins and ends anywhere in the Town of Springfield. Rides will be delivered in a lift-equipped small bus anywhere within the Town of Springfield and North Springfield boundaries from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, non-holidays. A software program will schedule trips and route shared trips based on shared trip algorithms.

SEVT has operated a microtransit system in Windsor since 2023. Springfield will be the sixth

such system in Vermont, joining Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Windsor and Morrisville.

The purpose of the meetings is to provide information on what microtransit is, how it will work in Springfield, answer questions, and receive public input.

Both meetings will have the same agenda and will be held in the Flinn Room of the Springfield Public Library, 43 Main St. Two dates and times are offered:

at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29;

at noon on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Information is available by clicking here or by calling SEVT at 888-869-6287. There will be postings of project-related information around Springfield, in newspapers, social media and other formats.