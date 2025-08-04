Embrace health: Whiting hosts four-week Wednesday series

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, presents a four-week health and wellness lecture series beginning at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday morning in August.

Jade Twombly, a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and the founder of Move Holistic Health and Nutrition and the Move Grow Rise Podcast, will cover various topics, including nutrition, sleep, aging and more.

Aug. 6: Feeding the Family Without Losing Your Mind: Learn how to build balanced plates for kids and adults alike, creative ways to sneak in nutrient-dense foods and strategies to reduce stress and guilt around food. This is perfect for busy parents who want to raise healthy eaters without becoming short-order cooks.

Aug. 13: Sleep, Stress & That Second Cup: A Real Talk for Tired Parents: Explore the science behind sleep cycles, stress response and caffeine habits, especially for parents and busy professionals. You will leave with simple strategies to improve your sleep, reduce cortisol spikes and feel more energized without another latte.

Aug. 20: Strong, Soft & Wise: Holistic Health for the Aging Body: Dive into how nutritional needs shift with age, how to support hormones, bones, metabolism, and mindset in perimenopause, menopause and beyond. Learn how to nourish your body, honor the changes and thrive through every season of life.

Aug. 27: Fat Without a Gallbladder: How to Digest & Thrive: Gallbladder removal does not mean that you cannot enjoy — or need — healthy fats. Learn how digestion works post-cholecystectomy, what symptoms might be signs of poor fat absorption and what you can do to support digestion, reduce discomfort and keep your energy and hormones in balance.

For more information about these and other programs, please call the library at 802-875-2277 or click here.