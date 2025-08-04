SoVerA sky viewing, potluck set for Aug. 12

T

he Southern Vermont Astronomy Group will gather at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the 1879 Schoolhouse, 1862 VT-106, in Perkinsville. There will be a potluck dinner and solar and night-time telescope viewing.

Solar viewing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Two or three solar telescopes will be available for use, including the Coronado 70mm SolarMaxx III double-stack solar telescope, which is kept at the Weathersfield Proctor Library.

If the weather cooperates, a grill will be available: Bring your own hot dogs or burgers. Also bring a potluck dish to share, as well as your own plates, cups and utensils. A cooler of bottled water will be provided. If you have a good pair of binoculars, bring them along as well as bug spray and a folding lawn chair.

The group was recently given a collection of astronomy books from a retired astronomy professor. Those will be given away to at the meeting. There will also be an opportunity for people to see the observatory on site and learn when it is scheduled to be installed.

A brief formal meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. to elect officers for the coming year. Following its conclusion, telescopes will be set up for night-time viewing.

Feel free to bring along your own telescope, even if you do not know much about using it. Experienced amateur astronomers will be available to help you. They will be set up on Hoisington Field, adjacent to the 1879 Schoolhouse.

This is an excellent opportunity for folks of all ages to do some celestial viewing. Several kinds of telescopes will be available to view through. With luck, planets and deep sky objects, such as galaxies and nebulae, will be visible.

The meeting will be held regardless of the weather. Check the local forecast and click here for updates.

The meeting is co-hosted by SoVerA, the Weathersfield Proctor Library and the Reading Public Library.