Appetizers & Mocktails with legislators Aug. 12

Residents of Windham and Windsor counties are invited to a Round Table Discussion with local legislators from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s Workforce Development and Training Center, 51 Jack & Jill Lane, North Springfield.

This casual, free event offers the opportunity to ask questions and to learn more about the recent legislative session while enjoying freshly made mocktails and appetizers.

The following legislators are scheduled to attend:

Sen. Seth Bongartz (D) Bennington District

Sen. Joe Major (D) Windsor District

Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D) Windsor 5 District

Rep. Kristi Morris (D) Windsor 3 District

Rep. Kevin Winter (R) Rutland-Windsor District

Registration is strongly encouraged. Click here to learn more and to reserve your spot.

SAPCC is also hosting an Open House of Tienna’s Closet, its free community clothing closet, all day until 6 p.m. Plan to stop by before this event.

Call 802-886-5242 with any questions or send an e-mail.