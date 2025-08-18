‘Art in Bloom’ returns to LAHS Aug. 22 and 23
Green Mountain Gardeners and the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society are once again joining forces to bring you “Art in Bloom” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22 and 23 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry. Admission is free.
The Gardeners will create floral arrangements that beautifully and creatively complement the art on display.
The works, in a variety of media, including oils, watercolors, fabric and sculpture, will be echoed in color and composition by the floral arrangements. Most of the art will be available for sale.
