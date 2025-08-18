Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 20 Following Water Commissioners meeting
The Chester Select Board will meet following on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom, following the Water Commissioners meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the Water Commissioners’ agenda.
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Findings of No Significant Impact Hearing; Sewer Force Main
3. Adjourn
Below is the Select Board’s agenda.
- Zoning Bylaw Amendment Public Hearing
- Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated July 15, 2025 and Special Selectboard Meeting dated July 24, 2025 and Selectboard Retreat dated Aug. 1, 2025
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Zoning Bylaw Amendment Adoption
- Review of Policy on Pedestrian Facilities in the Neighborhood Development Area
- Selection of Alternative for Sidewalk Scoping Project
- Local Options Tax for Rooms, Meals & Alcohol to fund the Housing Trust Reserve Fund
- Loan Approval from Chester Development Fund for Calderon Dining LLC
- Sign Loan Documents for cruiser purchase
- Review Quarter 2 Financials
- Approve Group D Retirement for Police Department Union Members
- Cemetery Deed
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Executive Session: Review legal documents relative to the purchase of the solar field, pursuant to 1 VSA § 313(1)(A)
- Adjourn
