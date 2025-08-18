Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 20 Following Water Commissioners meeting

| Aug 18, 2025 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet following on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom, following the Water Commissioners meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the Water Commissioners’ agenda.

1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Findings of No Significant Impact Hearing; Sewer Force Main
3. Adjourn

Below is the Select Board’s agenda.

  1. Zoning Bylaw Amendment Public Hearing
  2. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated July 15, 2025 and Special Selectboard Meeting dated July 24, 2025 and Selectboard Retreat dated Aug. 1, 2025
  3. Citizen Comments
  4. Old Business
  5. Zoning Bylaw Amendment Adoption
  6. Review of Policy on Pedestrian Facilities in the Neighborhood Development Area
  7. Selection of Alternative for Sidewalk Scoping Project
  8. Local Options Tax for Rooms, Meals &amp; Alcohol to fund the Housing Trust Reserve Fund
  9. Loan Approval from Chester Development Fund for Calderon Dining LLC
  10. Sign Loan Documents for cruiser purchase
  11. Review Quarter 2 Financials
  12. Approve Group D Retirement for Police Department Union Members
  13. Cemetery Deed
  14. New Business/Next Agenda
  15. Executive Session: Review legal documents relative to the purchase of the solar field, pursuant to 1 VSA § 313(1)(A)
  16. Adjourn
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.