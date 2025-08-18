The Chester Select Board will meet following on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom, following the Water Commissioners meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the Water Commissioners’ agenda.

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Findings of No Significant Impact Hearing; Sewer Force Main

3. Adjourn

Below is the Select Board’s agenda.