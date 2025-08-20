Original Vermont Country Store in Weston gets state historical marker

T

he Vermont Country Store’s deep roots in Vermont have been officially recognized by the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation in a new Vermont Roadside Historic Marker that has been installed in front of the store in Weston along Route 100.

The marker, erected in May, is one of 335 along highways and byways throughout Vermont. It tells of The Vermont Country Store’s start as a mail order business founded by Vrest and Mildred

Orton during Christmas 1945 with a catalog Vrest printed in his garage print shop.

The couple then purchased and restored a long-abandoned building in Weston, modeling it after the store owned by Vrest’s father, Gardner Lyman Orton, in North Calais. He opened it to the public in 1946. This store is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as the first fully restored country store in the United States and has been in continuous operation for nearly 80 years, having grown into one of the most beloved destinations in Vermont.

“Our family has long been champions of preserving Vermont’s history, heritage, and traditions. With our father, Lyman, leading the way, we are carrying on the passion instilled in us as young boys that began with our grandfather, Vrest,” said Eliot Orton, who, along with his brother, Gardner, and father, Lyman, are proprietors of The Vermont Country Store.

“He and Earle W. Newton, Walter Hard, and Ralph Nading Hill, founded the Vermont Historic Sites Commission in 1946, and were instrumental in reviving interest in preserving the rich history of our state.

“Having Vrest’s work come full circle by recognizing our family business is a true honor that is deeply meaningful to us,” said Orton.

“Our business is a reflection of what makes Vermont special — its landscape, its community, its independent spirit, its resilience, and its people. Our customers often come to know Vermont through us, and we take great pride in offering them amazing products and an exceptional experience that represent the best of Vermont.”

The Vermont Country Store will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2026 and continues to operate entirely in Vermont.

Besides its historic Weston store, the company has grown to include a second store in Rockingham, which opened in 1968; a restaurant, now known as Mildred’s Table, that first opened in 1960; and seasonal dairy bars in each location. The store’s catalogs are distributed nationwide, and its online store that went live in 2000.

Now in its third generation of ownership, the Orton family looks forward to eventually passing the

family business to a fourth generation of Orton proprietors.