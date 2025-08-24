By Cynthia Prairie

he Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has determined that a woman who was injured in Londonderry and driven 50 minutes away to a Bennington hospital on Friday afternoon died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and not from a gunshot wound as was earlier believed.

And Vermont State Police have identified the victim as Angelica Barbour, 36 31, of Brattleboro. The circumstances surrounding her death have yet to be determined, according to a press release Sunday night from the VSP.

According to the press release, detectives have said that the incident in which Barbour was injured occurred on VT Route 11 near Mansfield Lane in Londonderry. A “person of interest” who was detained by the Bennington Police Department in connection with this incident has been released.

The State Police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

According to State Police, an investigation began at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, when Bennington Police were notified that a woman had been dropped off at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington with significant injuries including head injury believed to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bennington officers secured the hospital, determined that no shooting had occurred on site, and detained a person of interest. Once Bennington Police determined that the woman’s injuries had occurred outside of their jurisdiction, they turned over the case to the Vermont State Police.

VSP’s initial investigation established the woman was harmed at a home on Vermont Route 11 near Thompsonburg Road in Londonderry, closing Route 11 during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Troopers responded to the scene, secured the location and processed it for evidence.

The investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.