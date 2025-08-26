T

he Stratton Community Foundation kicks off a new year of fundraising efforts with the 2025 Annual Golf Outing taking center stage.

Set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at Stratton Mountain Golf Course, 251 Stratton Mountain Road, this event spearheads the campaign to support the foundation’s mission of giving.

All proceeds benefit the Head-To-Toe program, which provides 600 local children with essential items that families often struggle to afford.

The Stratton Community Foundation collaborates closely with schools throughout southern Vermont to ensure that children in need who live and go to school in the mountain towns and valley are cared for year-round. From Newfane to Townshend, Jamaica, Wardsboro and neighboring towns, the Head-To-Toe program is a key initiative, offering students a backpack with necessary school supplies and dental kits each fall, along with a warm coat, snow pants, boots, gloves, socks and a hat for the winter months. In the spring, children are given a new pair of properly fitting sneakers, a luxury that many cannot afford.

Schools can also apply for “Moving Mountains” funds to assist students in immediate crisis; these monies help to cover medical emergencies, laundering services, toiletries, over-the-counter medications and undergarments.

The value of the Head-To-Toe program also fosters emotional and physical support, boosting self-confidence, dignity and the ability to thrive in school. It gives students access to outdoor recess and classrooms, the Junior Instructional Skiing Program, field trips and more. The program’s true impact is evident in how it lifts the burden of poverty, allowing children to unlock their full potential and aspirations.

With the goal of raising $100,000, the Foundation relies on the success of the Golf Outing and generous donations and sponsorships to fund the Head-To-Toe program. Golf registration is now open, with sponsorship opportunities available. Come as a single player or bring your own foursome for a day of fun.

Click here to register for the outing or for more details about how to offer your support.