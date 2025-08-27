College News

Abbigale Williams of Andover is among 13 Elmira College student-athletes recognized by the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association as All-America Scholar Athletes for the 2024-25. Williams earned the Individual Scholar-Athlete title. In addition, Elmira College earned Team GPA honors with a team GPA of 3.428.

Karson Barclay of Londonderry is among the University of Rhode Island’s newest alumni at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., in May. Barclay earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.