Info session on Medicare Open Enrollment Sept. 4 in Derry
Press release | Aug 27, 2025 | Comments 0
Neighborhood Connections, located in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT Route 100 in Londonderry, is hosting an informative session about Medicare Open Enrollment from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.
Tirah Brothers, State Health Insurance Assistance Program coordinator from Senior Solutions, the Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, will cover everything you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment, which begins on Oct. 15.
Whether you are reviewing your current plan or exploring new options, this presentation will help you to understand key dates, plan changes, coverage options and how to avoid common pitfalls. Get the guidance you need to make confident, informed decisions about your healthcare coverage.
Brothers is an objective, state-certified State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor and will not be trying to sell you a particular plan. Please call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Health and Well-Being
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.