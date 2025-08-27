Info session on Medicare Open Enrollment Sept. 4 in Derry

Neighborhood Connections, located in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT Route 100 in Londonderry, is hosting an informative session about Medicare Open Enrollment from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Tirah Brothers, State Health Insurance Assistance Program coordinator from Senior Solutions, the Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, will cover everything you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment, which begins on Oct. 15.

Whether you are reviewing your current plan or exploring new options, this presentation will help you to understand key dates, plan changes, coverage options and how to avoid common pitfalls. Get the guidance you need to make confident, informed decisions about your healthcare coverage.

Brothers is an objective, state-certified State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor and will not be trying to sell you a particular plan. Please call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat.