The Green Mountain Gardeners is hosting a talk titled “Gardening for Baby Boomers: Ten Ways to Garden Smarter and Live Longer” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 at the Londonderry Rescue Squad, 6068 VT Route 100.

This popular presentation by Chris Ferrero, Cornell Master Gardener, promises to be lively and informative. Ambitious and energetic young gardeners create gardens that are full and lovely, with extravagant perennials and annuals. However, as these gardens mature, they continue to require tending that can become more onerous than joyful as gardeners age and find they no longer have the stamina or physical capacity for all of that planting, weeding and dividing. Ferrero has ideas for minimizing the tending and maximizing the enjoyment.

The program is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. To reserve a spot, email badgercarolynk@gmail.com.

The Green Mountain Gardeners fosters horticulture, beautification and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston. The group also serves their communities through beautification and service projects. Click here for more information or to join the organization.