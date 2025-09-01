Ludlow Rotary Duck Race raises funds for Mt. Holly Fire Dept.

M

ore than 650 rubber ducks recently raced from the Depot Street bridge to Walker Bridge as the Ludlow Rotary Club conducted its 26th annual race down the Black River.

The winning ducks belonged to:

First place: Anonymous , $200

, $200 Second place: Theresa Southworth , $100

, $100 Third place: Suzanne Theroux , $50

, $50 Last place: Virginia Ward , $25

, $25 Corporate Duck Winner: The Book Nook, “bragging rights”

Proceeds from this year’s race will be used by the Mount Holly Fire Department to purchase new hoses.

Sharon Bixby, Head Duck for the LRC, reported that the course was difficult for the ducks and the Rotarians and friends helping them to traverse the shallow and rocky waters of the river. Nonetheless, most of the ducks managed to cross the finish line.

Bixby expressed thanks to the various groups that assisted in the event, especially the businesses and those who purchased duck tickets.

LRC is busy planning for next summer’s “river exercise.” The first objective is to identify an area non-profit group to benefit from the 2026 duck race. For information, contact Bixby at 802-228-8823.