Take a walk on the wild mushroom side with noted forager Sept. 6

meet at the Hardy Hill Trail entrance on Susannah Johnson Road in Cavendish.

Attendees will be introduced to foraging safety, strategy, sustainability and ethics. All attendees will receive a ForageCast™️ handout highlighting distinctive and gourmet seasonal wild mushrooms.

Participants should dress for hiking in the woods, bring sturdy footwear and be prepared to walk through the forest in a mindful way using a forager’s eyes. The program will be held rain or shine, unless the weather presents a safety hazard (e.g., thunderstorms). All participants must sign a liability release form.

This event is part of the Walk and Talk series sponsored by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. It is free and open to the public but is limited to 20 people. Please send an e-mail to register or use the sign-up sheet at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

Rockland-Miller is a writer, instructor and lecturer on wild and cultivated mushrooms and edible plants. He became an expert in cultivating shiitake mushrooms in agroforestry systems when he managed Cornell University’s Mushroom Research Project and its agroforestry teaching site and farm.