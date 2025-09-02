S. Derry resident James Wilbur honored by Wharton alums for volunteerism

From left, McClain Gordon WG’73 and chair of the Crandall Committee, and James Wilbur.

James Wilbur of South Londonderry recently was awarded a Crandall Challenge Citation at the Wharton School in Pennsylvania. The award recognizes those serving the public as a volunteer with the goal of making a difference.

Leaders of the Wharton Graduate Society, a group of about 10,000 who graduated at least  45 years ago from the Wharton’s graduate school, presented the award to Wilbur at an event in mid-May at the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

Wilbur well deserves the award. After a financial career mostly based at Smith Barney, Wilbur and wife Sandy moved in retirement to central Vermont and made the most of a second career without compensation focusing in particular on three non-profit local organizations:

  • Vermont Humanities Council, chair: Supported 1,100 programs throughout the state.
  • The Nature Conservancy: Helped conserve over 3,000 acres.
  • North Star Health, finance chair: Helping to meet needs of economically disadvantaged residents in southeastern Vermont.

Wilbur truly knows what it means to volunteer to improve the conditions of the state and its surrounding residents.

