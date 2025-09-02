S. Derry resident James Wilbur honored by Wharton alums for volunteerism

J

ames Wilbur of South Londonderry recently was awarded a Crandall Challenge Citation at the Wharton School in Pennsylvania. The award recognizes those serving the public as a volunteer with the goal of making a difference.

Leaders of the Wharton Graduate Society, a group of about 10,000 who graduated at least 45 years ago from the Wharton’s graduate school, presented the award to Wilbur at an event in mid-May at the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

Wilbur well deserves the award. After a financial career mostly based at Smith Barney, Wilbur and wife Sandy moved in retirement to central Vermont and made the most of a second career without compensation focusing in particular on three non-profit local organizations:

Vermont Humanities Council, chair: Supported 1,100 programs throughout the state.

Supported 1,100 programs throughout the state. The Nature Conservancy: Helped conserve over 3,000 acres.

Helped conserve over 3,000 acres. North Star Health, finance chair: Helping to meet needs of economically disadvantaged residents in southeastern Vermont.

Wilbur truly knows what it means to volunteer to improve the conditions of the state and its surrounding residents.