Two Lake Rescue homeowners work to make properties ‘lake friendly’

V

ermont’s Lake Wise Program is a voluntary and free opportunity for lakeshore landowners to have their property assessed and scored, and potentially qualify for a “Lake Wise Award” sign that can be proudly displayed.

Recently, two neighbors on Lake Rescue in Ludlow began the process of earning the Lake Wise Award. Both owners worked with Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District and with Black River Action Team to replace aging timber steps with infiltration steps.

The new steps will allow rain to soak into the stone and slowly seep into the ground, rather than run down the slope and potentially add sediment and nutrients to the lake. Partial funding was provided by the landowners, ONRCD secured state grants through the Department of Environmental Conservation for design work and contracting out the labor and Black River Action Team provided volunteers to assist with labor and planting.

Work on the steps was done by Northwoods Stewardship Center on one parcel and by Aaron Smith of Brattleboro on the second.

Additional planting will take place this fall and early next spring to meet the stormwater-management criteria for the Lake Wise Award. Click here to learn about the Lake Wise Program.

For more information about Ottauquechee NRCD, email info@onrcd.org.