Chester Townscape volunteers will be selling spring-flowering daffodil, tulip and allium bulbs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21 at Chester’s Festival on The Green. Look for CT’s tall wooden trailer at the west end of the Green.

All bulbs are shipped from Holland and are top quality, hardy, easy care and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun in well-drained locations. Prices are three bulbs for $5 or a baker’s dozen (13) for $20.

Bulbs may also be ordered before Sept. 15 for pick-up at the festival.

Sempre Avanti Daffodil . This early- to mid-blooming daffodil has white petals surrounding a cup that starts out orange and changes to a golden yellow color. Grows 14-16 inches high.

Tete a Tete Mini Daffodil. This little daffodil (7-9 inches high) carries one to three yellow flowers per stem. Great in borders. Early bloomer.

Best Pink Tulip . Enormous vivid pink flowers. This mid-bloomer grows 22-24 inches tall.

Best Yellow Tulip . This mid-bloomer is known for its impressive flower size and longevity. Grows 22-24 inches high.

Purple Sensation Allium. This plant features four-inch globes of rich purple flowers on a tall stem (28-32 inches tall). Blooms on the heels of late tulips.

Click here to download the 2025 order form. Mail the completed order form and a check made out to Chester Townscape, with CT Bulbs in the memo line, to Chester Townscape, P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143.

Call Polly Montgomery at 802-875-5446 or send an e-mail for additional information or if you need to make alternative pick-up arrangements.

CT will also raffle two attractive wooden planters created by woodworker Stu Stocker and offer maps of Chester by well-known local artist Lew Watters. The maps are ready for framing and would make excellent gifts at $20 each. Also available will be CT’s free brochures for the Main Street and the Stone Village/Depot walking tours.

All sales help to support CT’s seasonal floral displays at public places around town. CT is a tax-exempt volunteer organization.