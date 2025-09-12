Registered voters of Chester are welcome to join the Chester Republican Committee in holding its Republican Town Re-Organization Caucus and Meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 16 at the Fullerton Inn Meeting Room, 40 The Common, in Chester.

The committee is electing seven officers/delegates and seven alternates to represent Chester, the largest Republican town committee in the state, at the Windsor County GOP.

Come join us! We are a fun, active committee promoting common sense approaches to the issues facing Vermont residents and are actively involved with our surrounding Republican committees in supporting common sense candidates to our local and state government.

If you would like to have dinner before or after the meeting, please call the Fullerton Inn directly to make a reservation.

Please bring friends. Questions? Looking to join but can’t make the meeting? Chester.vtgop@gmail.com

