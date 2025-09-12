Chester GOP holds reorganization caucus Sept. 16 Other town GOP caucuses also set for late September
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 12, 2025 | Comments 0
Registered voters of Chester are welcome to join the Chester Republican Committee in holding its Republican Town Re-Organization Caucus and Meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 16 at the Fullerton Inn Meeting Room, 40 The Common, in Chester.
The committee is electing seven officers/delegates and seven alternates to represent Chester, the largest Republican town committee in the state, at the Windsor County GOP.
Come join us! We are a fun, active committee promoting common sense approaches to the issues facing Vermont residents and are actively involved with our surrounding Republican committees in supporting common sense candidates to our local and state government.
If you would like to have dinner before or after the meeting, please call the Fullerton Inn directly to make a reservation.
Please bring friends. Questions? Looking to join but can’t make the meeting? Chester.vtgop@gmail.com
Surrounding Republican Caucus information:
- Andover — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.
- Cavendish — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, Cavendish Fire Department, 2154 Main St.
- Grafton — 7 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 16, Grafton Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 117 Main St.
- Ludlow — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St.
- Springfield — 6 p.m., Thursday. Sept. 18, VFW, 191 River St.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.