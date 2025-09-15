New medical transportation service comes to Springfield and surrounds
Founded by longtime firefighter and emergency services professional Bill Toner, the company is built on decades of dedication to public service and nearly 10 years of experience in non-emergency medical transportation.
Toner’s career began in 1989 as a volunteer firefighter in Stewart Manor, N.Y., where he rose to the rank of assistant chief. Since moving to Vermont, he has served as an on-call firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department for more than 20 years, responding to countless emergencies with calm, care and commitment. His experience as an NEMT provider gave him firsthand insight into the essential role that transportation plays in accessing healthcare.
TransCare VT’s services include:
- Transportation to medical appointments, dialysis, therapy and hospital discharges
- Wheelchair-accessible transportation and accommodations for individuals with mobility barriers
- Destination-to-destination assistance, not just curb-to-curb service
Insurance coverage and private pay options
Many trips (medical travel only) are fully covered by insurance when arranged through a transportation broker or facility.
- Medicaid transports MUST be scheduled through The Moover; subcontractor status is being finalized.
- Medicare transports will likely require pre-authorization. TransCare VT is also credentialing with Medicare.
- The company is an approved vendor for six facilities, including Springfield Hospital and Springfield Center for Living and Rehabilitation, which means that they are billed directly for approved case-managed transports.
- Private Pay: Rates vary based on service type, distance and special accommodations. These trips are not limited to medical appointments. Contact the company for a personalized quote. Payment options include cash, check and credit card. Paid-in-full receipts are provided for insurance or HSA reimbursement.
Interested individuals can contact the company at 833-822-7388 (833-TCARE-VT) or via e-mail. More information can be found on Facebook.
“We don’t just provide rides — we provide support, understanding, and peace of mind,” said Toner. “As members of this community, the people we serve are our neighbors, friends and family. We take pride in making sure every passenger feels safe, respected, and cared for from start to finish.”
This family owned business currently has one vehicle but is looking at purchasing a second one and hiring staff in the very near future.
