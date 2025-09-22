G

race Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Road in Townshend, will host flu vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 8.

Pre-registration is recommended (call 802-365-4331); walk-ins will be accommodated as space permits. You are not required to be a patient at Grace Cottage.

At the same time, Grace Cottage will collect donations for the Townshend Food Shelf during the clinics. If you wish to support the Food Shelf in this way, please bring a non-perishable food item to the clinic.

Most insurance covers flu shots; please bring your ID and insurance card. If you do not have insurance, payment is expected at the time of service.

Two flu shots are being offered this year: one for those 6 months to 64 years old, and the other for those 65 and older.

An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to others. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine. People older than 65 or those with a chronic disease, such as diabetes or asthma, have a higher risk for contracting the flu and are especially urged to get the shot.

Flu shots are also available at Grace Cottage during the week. An appointment is required, so please call 802-365-4331.