In a relatively short meeting last Wednesday, the Chester Select Board covered a lot of territory including looking at forming an economic development commission and further refining the language of a policy on the maintenance and use of Class 4 roads.

Economic Development Commission

own Manager Julie Hance brought a proposal before the board to create an economic development commission. She said that since the board’s focus is often on keeping tax rates as low as possible, one way to do that is to increase the tax base by encouraging business in Chester.

According to a governing bylaw document Hance provided, the commission would consist of five to nine members with backgrounds in areas like tourism, retail, food service, light industry and manufacturing, banking, finance, law and real estate. Board member also suggested that representatives of the local timber and agriculture industries be included.

The commission would advise the town manager, Select Board, Planning Commission and other boards and committees on the economic needs of the community, including policy and zoning changes. According to a job description, its members would provide input and expertise to help businesses and individuals invest in the town. It will also promote a “positive and business-friendly image” and create and implement marketing strategies.

The documents given to the board included having the commission review and advise the Select Board on applications for loans from the Chester Economic Development Fund. But Hance said she does not want to do that because proprietary business information could be accessed as public documents. Instead, the town can continue to have Bob Flint of Springfield Regional Development work with applicants and advise the town on prospective loans.

Board chair Lee Gustafson asked about the now defunct Chester Economic Development Committee. Hance explained that it was a private volunteer group of local business people that at first reviewed loan applications for the Economic Development Fund, then later did some tourism marketing. The group merged into the Chester Community Alliance several years ago, then stopped meeting during Covid.

Hance will return with a revised governing bylaw at a future meeting.

Class 4 road policy

he board again worked through the wording of the Class 4 road policy that was put together by the Chester Conservation Committee and discussed at the last meeting.

It decided to delete a statement from the policy that discourages reclassification of Class 4 roads, but instead simply offered the method for asking to have a road “laid out, altered, reclassified, or discontinued” that’s in state law. That involves presenting the Select Board with a petition signed by at least 5 percent of registered voters and landowners.

The board also discussed wording about private individuals or companies doing work on Class 4 roads. At issue was the scope and scale of the work and who would give permission for such work to be done. Members noted that there’s a big difference dumping a few buckets of gravel into a rut and using heavy equipment. Hance said that town attorney Jim Carroll had advised her that the board could delegate such decisions to the road commissioner or foreperson except for “pent roads,” or one in which the Select Board has allowed “stiles, gates, or bars,” which still must remain unlocked. Pent roads remain under Select Board jurisdiction.

Paul Bidgood, a Massachusetts attorney who owns land in Chester and Cavendish, suggested that abutters be notified of any work to be done on Class 4 roads that cross their land.

The revised policy is expected to come back to the board for adoption at its meeting in early October.

Displaying the American flag

ast May, Roper renewed his call for a policy to see to it that American and Vermont flags displayed on town property – including over streets – were properly displayed and maintained.

Roper said he was searching for a solution after noting that some of flags mounted by the Legion have become wrapped around poles and look terrible. After discussion at the May and June meetings, board member Arianna Knapp suggested that the board revisit the situation in September.

Last Wednesday, board members agreed that the flags had looked good so far this summer – either as a result of better maintenance or less wind. Members agreed that a policy may not be needed. The proposed policy simply states that the display of flags on town property must adhere to the U.S. Flag Code and that the town has the authority to take them down if they are not properly displayed.

After more than a little discussion — including Hance noting that the Town of Chester already adheres to the flag code for its buildings — the board adopted the proposed policy.

Help wanted: Town Moderator

ance told the board that after 40 years in the job, Bill Dakin has resigned as Chester’s Town Moderator. She noted that many can’t remember a Town Meeting with any other moderator and that she will be putting out the word for volunteers to step into Dakin’s shoes — for one single meeting.

The situation arises because a moderator is elected by Australian ballot, next held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The night before — Monday, March 2, 2026 — is Town Meeting, which will need a moderator in place. So the Select Board must appoint an interim moderator to conduct that meeting. If that volunteer wishes to serve a full term, he or she would be required to take out a petition to get on the March 3 ballot.

If you are interested in being appointed to the post of moderator, contact Julie Hance at julie.hance@chestervt.gov with a letter of interest.