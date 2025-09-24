SRDC, Regional Commission seek economic development projects for grant consideration

O

nce again, Springfield Regional Development Corp. is partnering with the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and area towns to develop the list of Priority Projects for state and federal fund eligibility.

The Priority Project process is going on in each region in the state and the final product is provided to the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, which will share with other funders for consideration in making decisions on grant programs.

Eligible projects must have an economic development nexus and should demonstrate the following:

Purpose and benefit to the region;

Be prepared to get under way, if funded;

Principals have demonstrated experience with similar projects;

Supports identified community/regional economic/development goals;

Project budget exists with identified sources/uses and a demonstrated funding gap;

Job creation and/or retention.

The Project Information Form is available on the SRDC and MARC websites. Submissions should be made to either SRDC or MARC by Friday, Nov. 7. The Project Information Forms will be evaluated according to the Scoring and Prioritization Matrix, which will also be posted on the organization’s websites.

The Top 10 projects will be submitted by the region to ACCD and posted on our websites. The Priority Project Process occurs each year at this time. Projects that emerge in between cycles can complete the form and submit for consideration for an amended list, if appropriate. For more information, please contact Bob Flint at bobf@springfielddevelopment.org or 802-885-3061.