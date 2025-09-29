Springfield Community Band seeks musicians for Holiday Concert
Press release | Sep 29, 2025 | Comments 0
The Springfield Community Band is looking for new players for its Annual Holiday Concert that is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19.
All players are welcome.
Rehearsals are held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, beginning Oct. 7, at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.
If you are interested in joining, send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.