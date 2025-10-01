‘Button Up’ urges Vermonters to weatherize using state rebates and expiring tax credits 

As temperatures drop across the northeast, partners in the statewide Button Up Vermont campaign are urging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for colder temperatures using Vermont weatherization and heat pump rebates—and use soon-to-expire federal tax credits for projects completed this year.

Weatherization rebates from Efficiency Vermont, Vermont Gas Systems and other partners aren’t going anywhere. However, federal home energy tax credits — for things like energy-efficient windows and doors, heating systems and insulation and air sealing — all expire at the end of the year.

That’s why this year’s Button Up Vermont campaign — kicking off today, Wednesday, Oct. 1 with a month of webinars, events, and other promotions — will focus on helping Vermonters understand how to make their homes more comfortable using all of the state and federal incentives available.

“Buttoning up a home can make it more comfortable while also lowering your heating bills,” said Peter Walke, Efficiency Vermont’s managing director. “Whether it’s starting with a simple DIY project or investing in comprehensive weatherization by a skilled professional, Efficiency Vermont’s rebates can help get your home ready for winter and make it more affordable for years to come.”

Both Efficiency Vermont rebates and VGS incentives offer customers up to $9,500 for comprehensive weatherization projects. Incentives vary based on household size and income. Income-eligible households may qualify for free weatherization through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Programs.

“With federal rebates set to expire at the end of the year, now is the time to leverage rebates and reduce the cost of these energy-saving home improvements,” said Neale Lunderville, President and CEO of VGS. “Our teams work directly with customers to assess how they can get the most bang for their buck and improve comfort. We’re ready to do our part to help Vermonters button up ahead of winter.”

Vermonters who complete home energy projects by Dec. 31, 2025 may also be able to use federal home energy tax credits, which are the focus of one of several “Button Up” Zoom webinars this October as part of the weekly “Weatherization Wednesdays” series.

Telltale signs that a home is losing heat and needs “buttoning up” include:

Drafts, even when the heat is on. This could be a sign that cold air is leaking in and that heat is leaking out, wasting energy.

This could be a sign that cold air is leaking in and that heat is leaking out, wasting energy. Snow melting unevenly on a roof, indicating an attic in need of air sealing and insulation.

indicating an attic in need of air sealing and insulation. Icicles or ice dams forming on a rooftop, a sign that heat is escaping through the roof.

a sign that heat is escaping through the roof. Mold. A lack of insulation or proper ventilation can cause moisture to rise and get trapped, creating unhealthy indoor air and potentially other issues for a home if left untreated.

Insulating and air-sealing a home as part of a comprehensive weatherization project can address these issues, as well as important health and safety considerations of a home, like moisture management, ventilation and indoor air quality.