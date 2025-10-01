Noted folk singer Reggie Harris to perform at Upstairs at Town Hall on Oct. 11

Reggie Harris performs ‘High Over the Hudson.’

n Saturday Oct. 11 at 7 PM, Upstairs at Town Hall will present a performance by iconic folk singer, historian, educator and civil rights activist Reggie Harris

As a descendant of an enslaved Black woman and a Confederate general, Reggie Harris has embraced his unique heritage to create profound and beautiful music about diverse subjects ranging from building community to the history of the Underground Railroad and interpretations of the work of songwriters like John Prine and Pete Seeger.

For more than 30 years, Harris has been a teaching artist at the John F. Kennedy Center’s Partners in Education program and is one of the premier interpreters of the use of music in historical movements for social change. He has performed around the world, released multiple albums and is the author of Searching for Solid Ground: A Memoir. In 2021, Harris was the winner of the Spirit of Folk Award from Folk Alliance International and the W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Award.

Harris is a charismatic community builder who was featured on CNN’s Silence is Not an Option. He also serves as co-president and director of Music Education for the Living Legacy Project, an advocacy group that sponsors civil rights pilgrimages throughout the South and online education seminars worldwide.

The concert is free for the community, and all are welcome. Donations are appreciated to allow Upstairs at Town Hall to continue bringing unique arts events to the region.