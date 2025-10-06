Speak Out for National Coming Out Day at Springfield Town Library Oct. 11

VINE Sanctuary, in collaboration with Springfield Town Library and the LGBT National Help Center, invites the public to a Speak Out for National Coming Out Day from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Springfield Town Library, 43 Main St.

A Speak Out is a community forum where LGBTQ+ people and their allies share their stories, reflections and hopes aloud in a supportive public space. Rooted in the tradition of amplifying voices too often silenced, Speak Outs create visibility, affirmation and solidarity.

National Coming Out Day, celebrated every Oct. 11, honors the power of LGBTQ+ people to live openly and proudly. It was first observed in 1988 and has since become a nationwide celebration of authenticity and courage.

“In today’s political climate, when LGBTQ+ rights and lives are increasingly under attack, creating opportunities for people to speak and for others to listen is more important than ever,” said Pattrice Jones, co-founder of VINE Sanctuary. “Coming out is not a one-time event but an ongoing process, and Speak Outs help us recognize that we are not alone in that journey.”

This event is free and open to all. Community members are encouraged to attend, listen and, if so moved, share their own words at the microphone. Whether telling a coming-out story, reflecting on the importance of allyship or simply standing in support, all contributions add to the spirit of solidarity.