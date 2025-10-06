T

o honor the 250th anniversaries of the Revolutionary War and the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Cavendish Historical Society has been examining colonial life with a focus on a “Taste of History.”

Until the Tea Act of 1773 and the Boston Tea Party, tea was the beverage of choice among colonists. (Thereafter the consumption of coffee outpaced that of tea.)

Vermonters, like other patriotic colonists, started brewing their own “liberty teas,” using herbal infusions from local plants, such as chamomile, red clover and wintergreen. Herbal teas also played an important role in medicinal care.

CHS is hosting a free tea-blending workshop with Charis Boke, Ph.D., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at ToGather (home of SuperRoasted), 73 Depot St. in Proctorsville. She is a research scientist at Dartmouth College whose specialty is medical/environmental anthropology, with a focus on herbalism and alternative medicine. This is a hands-on class that will cover teas, herbs and spices, their history and how to blend them for maximum taste and effect. Participants will take home a tea that they have blended for their personal use.

Registration is required; call Margo at 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.

In keeping with its theme of examining colonial food and drinks, CHS was chosen as the recipient of Ludlow Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program for the month of October.

During the Revolutionary era, frugality, thrift and repurposing were key to the war effort. These activities are just as important today. The Shaw’s Give Back Program is an easy way for the community to support CHS’s efforts to recognize this time period while shopping for groceries. For every bag purchased ($3), $1 is donated to CHS; funds raised will be used to sponsor workshops in the coming months that celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.