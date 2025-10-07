Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 13

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 13 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

The board’s agenda is below.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of September 22 nd & 29th meetings.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. Simmons Road classification

B. MERP – any updates

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.