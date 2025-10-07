Ludlow Rotary Chili Cook-Off returns Oct. 11

T

he Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 34th Annual Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the traffic light on Depot Street in Ludlow.

Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support.

More than 20 entrants will be competing for various awards. The entry fee includes a sample of each chili, bread, local cider and Vermont ice cream and is $15 for adults, $5 for children (12 years of age and younger), and $35 for a family (two adults and two children).

Plaques and cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category.

First place — $250

— $250 Second place — $150

— $150 Third place — $100

Plaques will also be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest and Team Spirit categories.

This year’s judges are three local educational leaders: Emma Vastola, principal, Cavendish Town Elementary School; Lisa Marks, fourth-grade teacher, Ludlow Elementary School and Zoe Trimboli, prevention coordinator, Green Mountain Union High School.

For more information, call Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or send an e-mail.