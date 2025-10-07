Ludlow Rotary Chili Cook-Off returns Oct. 11
Press release | Oct 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support.
More than 20 entrants will be competing for various awards. The entry fee includes a sample of each chili, bread, local cider and Vermont ice cream and is $15 for adults, $5 for children (12 years of age and younger), and $35 for a family (two adults and two children).
Plaques and cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category.
- First place — $250
- Second place — $150
- Third place — $100
Plaques will also be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest and Team Spirit categories.
This year’s judges are three local educational leaders: Emma Vastola, principal, Cavendish Town Elementary School; Lisa Marks, fourth-grade teacher, Ludlow Elementary School and Zoe Trimboli, prevention coordinator, Green Mountain Union High School.
For more information, call Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.