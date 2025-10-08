E-Court rejects Julian Quarries appeal of ‘stop work’ order

By Shawn Cunningham

O

n Sept. 30, Environmental Court Judge Joseph S. McLean sided with Vermont’s Land Use Review Board — and by extension a number of Chester residents — by rejecting Julian Materials’ appeal of the board’s “stop work” order at its three Gassetts Quarries.

The LURB posted its stop work order on June 16, which started a 30-day public comment period. Then, the LURB issued its order on July 23 and Julian Materials requested a hearing before the E-Court on the same day. On Sept. 5, the E-Court held a one-day hearing to determine the merits of the case.

In a 12-page Merits Decision, Judge McLean outlined the history of the Julians’ involvement with the North, South and Chandler quarries, including a number of violations and their duration. McLean also looked at arguments put forward by the Julians including those aimed at reversing Act 250 jurisdiction over the Chandler Quarry. The judge, in short, said the changes made to the physical quarry and it use remain and that the Julians must get the necessary Act 250 permits if they wish to continue to operate there.

“Further,” wrote McLean in his four-page judgment, “given the continuing violations identified herein the Court affirms the LURB’s ‘stop work’ order until Julian has obtained the appropriate Act 250 permit/permit amendments. The Court does not take this step lightly, but feels compelled to do so considering the clear and unambiguous language of the applicable regulatory documents … the long duration of the continuing violations … and the potential for Julian to mitigate economic harm to its employees by diligently pursuing necessary Act 250 permits …”

The Julian Companies have the right to appeal this decision to the Vermont Supreme Court within 10 days. The Telegraph spoke with the Supreme Court Docket Clerk’s office on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and was told that no appeal had been filed yet.