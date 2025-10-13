CAFC’s 7th Annual Empty Bowl fund-raising dinner set for Nov. 8

The Chester-Andover Family Center announces the return of its 7th Annual Empty Bowl Dinner, a cherished community tradition and vital fundraiser supporting local families. The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off VT Route 103 South in Chester.

Guests will enjoy delicious soups donated by local chefs, hand-painted bowls, raffle baskets, and both silent and live auctions. The evening will feature music by DJ Evan Parks, creating a lively atmosphere for dining, bidding, and connecting with friends and neighbors.

As always, entrance is by donation, with every dollar helping the Chester-Andover Family Center provide food, clothing, and financial assistance to area residents throughout the year.

Community members are encouraged to attend, bring friends, and enjoy an evening filled with warmth, generosity, and local flavor.