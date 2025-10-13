State Area Agencies on Aging expect spike in Medicare counseling need due to Advantage cancellations

M

any Vermonters with Medicare Advantage Plans received cancellation notices effective at the end of 2025. Affected persons should carefully review and save their cancellation letter, which provides information on how and when to enroll in a new plan.

Vermont’s five Area Agencies on Aging administer the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, offering free, unbiased and confidential health insurance counseling, including assistance with Medicare Plan changes, for individuals, their families and caregivers during the annual open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

With the reduction in available Medicare Advantage plans, Area Agencies on Aging expect a significant increase in the number of Vermont Medicare beneficiaries seeking SHIP open enrollment appointments to make plan changes. AAA SHIP counselors will schedule as many open enrollment appointments as possible, while serving the most vulnerable beneficiaries with complex plan changes and those eligible for low-income programs.

AAAs are increasing the number of SHIP volunteers and interns. Area Agencies on Aging Information, Assistance, Referral and Helpline (800-642-5119) staff will be available to provide general information and assistance to callers. AAAs may refer beneficiaries directly to Medicare.gov or 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227) for enrollment assistance. 1-800-Medicare is staffed 24/7 and can assist with your enrollment needs.

Vermont is the third “oldest” state in the nation, with 155,000 Medicare beneficiaries. “Vermonters are feeling the impact of fewer Medicare insurance plans coupled with an increasing need for many other services for older and disabled Vermonters,” said Sam Carleton, statewide SHIP director. “Federal funding for SHIP Programs has been reduced or remained flat year over year while the nation’s aging demographic has grown, with 11,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day. SHIP counselors are working hard to schedule as many Medicare beneficiaries with individual appointments as possible under these circumstances.”