VINS ‘Magnificent Migration’ program Oct. 15 in Proctorsville
Press release | Oct 14, 2025 | Comments 0
Vermont Institute of Natural Science will present Magnificent Migration, a free, family-friendly bird-demonstration event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.
The talk is sponsored by the library and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.
We all know why birds fly south for the winter — or we think that we do. Why do some leave and some stay? How far do they go? Why do they even come back in the spring? Come learn about the amazing behavioral adaptation that is migration.
The talk will include a discussion of migrant raptors, as well as some residents, and information about the benefits and challenges of making a thousand-mile journey every single year of your life. Three live birds of prey will be in attendance.
