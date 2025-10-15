Free Pop-Up Health Screenings in Derry Oct. 21
Neighborhood Connections, in the Mountain Marketplace at 5700 VT Route 100 in Londonderry, is hosting NorthStar Health’s Delores Barbeau Mobile Van from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21.
Stop by for a free basic health screening and learn about community resources, such as housing, dental, vision and other support services.
Healthcare professionals will be available to provide information and referrals that you may need. Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 to reserve a spot or just drop in.
